How To Fake Your Way To Billions

Remember Danny Pang?



He was the head of a huge private-equity firm who hadn’t done many of the things his bio said he had done, who had denied having his first wife shot to death in front of her son, who was indicted on fraud charges, and who was recently found dead.

The WSJ has done some more digging into the fake financier. What they’ve found won’t surprise anyone…

One day, Mr. Liu and another friend spotted Mr. Pang taking money from the cash register at a motel owned by the friend’s family, Mr. Liu says. They confronted Mr. Pang and he denied stealing. The boys let it slide, but made Mr. Pang pay for their dinner, says Mr. Liu…

While in Reno, a friend’s bank ATM card went missing soon after she had withdrawn cash with Mr. Pang standing next to her. She told others that a bank security camera showed that Mr. Pang had used the card. “Danny, after he heard it, he said he found the ATM card on the floor,” Mr. Liu says, adding that Mr. Pang returned the cash…

Mr. Pang resurfaced at the University of California, Irvine, a sun-dappled campus popular with students from immigrant families. Mr. Pang drove a BMW, friends say. He also became a student leader, elected chairman of the Asian Pacific Student & Staff Association for the 1988-89 school year…University records show Mr. Pang wasn’t enrolled at the time.

