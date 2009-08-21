How On Earth Could Scotland Release The Lockerbie Bomber?

A bit off topic, but is anyone else appalled that Scotland just released the Lockerbie bomber from prison and flew him home to Tripoli where he received a hero’s welcome?



The bastard blew up a 747 and killed 270 people!

So what if he is supposedly dying of cancer and has only months to live (we’ll see).

He has lived two decades longer than everyone he killed. Why on earth does he deserve “compassion”?

And how appalling is it that he gets a hero’s welcome!

Read about the triumphant homecoming in the NYT >

