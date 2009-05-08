How Many People The New York Times Would Need To Fire To Have A Viable Online Business

In our earlier post about the newspaper industry’s bizarre attitude toward Google News, a reader asked whether we thought the LA Times could pull the plug on its paper and have a viable business online.



The short answer? No. Not without radically cutting its editorial costs.

We have a better sense of the New York Times’ financial performance than we do the LAT’s. So here’s what we think the NYT would have to do to have a viable online business.

We believe the NYT’s editorial operations currently cost about $200 million a year. The New York Times’ web site, meanwhile, currently generates revenue of about $175 million a year.

A healthy online media business would have a target operating profit margin of about 20%. On $175 million of revenue, therefore, the NYT’s online business would be able to support about $140 million of annual expenses.

Of this cost, we estimate that about 40%-45% or so could be devoted to editorial, with the remainder devoted to engineering, sales, management, facilities, and other expenses. This would leave an editorial budget of about $55 to $65 million a year.

To spend only $55-$65 million on editorial, the NYT would have to cut its editorial costs by 60%-70%. We believe the NYT currently employs about 1,200 people in editorial. Assuming some cuts could be achieved with salary reductions, this would require the release of 600-700 employees.

It’s worth noting that this would leave a formidable newsroom of 400-500 New York Times-quality journalists creating content for the web site. That would still be one heck of an impressive operation, especially compared to the threadbare staffs of the current online competition.

