How A Relentless Attorney Finally Got Wells Fargo To Modify His Client's Mortgage -- And How You Can, Too

In order to get anywhere, you first have to make a call to the bank. And because there is no special direct line for lawyers threatening lawsuits--that would make it too easy--this means dialling the customer-service number. 'Thank you for calling customer service. We appreciate your business. Due to unexpectedly heavy call volume, we are experiencing a delay. Please stay on the line and a customer-service representative will assist you shortly.'

After 30-five minutes of elevator music a human voice came on the line and asked me about my business. I mentioned 'loss-mitigation department' and was transferred. I waited for another 10 minutes. A robotic voice calmly asked me to enter the loan number and press pound.

I obliged.

Upon arriving at the desired destination and hearing the first sign of sentient human life on the other side, I started in. 'Good morning, my name is Wajahat Ali, from the Law Office of Wajahat Ali, authorised representative of Carl Lipkin. I would like to inquire--'

'Loan number, please.'

'Excuse me?'

'What's the loan number, please?'

'Oh, sorry. Here it is. I thought I just gave it to you. Anyway, as I was saying, we have to extend the foreclosure date. I would like to submit a loan-modification package--

'Name, please?'

'Oh, Carl Lipkin. So, as I was saying--'

'Address of the property?'

'Here's the address.' I paused after relaying it, anticipating another question. I heard nothing. So once more I introduced myself and repeated my query, only to be hit with--

'Last four of social, please?'

'Here's the last four again. I already inputted those. How about the address? Here it is.' I mentioned the address.

There was a pause.

I begin speaking again. 'So, as I was saying--'

'And can I verify the address, sir?'

An inner voice filled my head with obscenities.

'I just gave you the address--'

'Yes, but can you please verify it again?'

I obliged. There is nothing more she can ask, I thought to myself. Just to be safe, I paused and let the dead air anticipate any other question. Nothing. Time to move ahead.

'So, as I was saying, we need to discuss a loan modification here--'

'And you are?'

'As I mentioned, I'm the representative of Mr. Lipkin--attorney Wajahat Ali, hired by Mr. Lipkin--'

'Who?'

'Wajahat Ali--'

'Warbalot?'

'No. Wajahat Ali. I sent you my authorization yesterday. It was faxed. You should have received it. Mr. Lipkin signed it, dated it, and authorised me to represent him.'

'Oh, it doesn't show up in our computers. I can't talk to you unless you are authorised.'

'No, but I am authorised. I sent it yesterday.'

'I'm sorry, but it takes three business days for information to be uploaded to our computers.'

'OK, but I don't have three days. You realise my client is facing a sale date in two days.'

'Yes, but you are not authorised. I'm sorry.'

Source: Wajahat Ali, Could It Be That The Best Chance To Save A Young Family From Foreclosure Is A 28-Year Old Pakistani American Playright-slash-Attorney Who Learned Bankruptcy Law On The Internet, at McSweeney's.