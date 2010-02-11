How Google Can Fix Buzz

Check it out — Buzz!

We just checked our Gmail and–what do you know!–there was Buzz.And it actually wasn’t that horrible. It wasn’t filling our inbox with meaningless drivel, wrecking our email experience, the way we feared it would. It was its own tab in the nav-list (see right). Unobtrusive. We can click it when we want to.



And that’s good.

But we won’t be clicking that tab often in Buzz’s current form.

Why not?

Well, first because that’s not how we do status and tweet-like stuff. We use Twitter for that. And we’ll be damned if we’re going to go retweet stuff in Buzz we just tweeted in TweetDeck. And read stuff in Buzz we just read in TweetDeck. And so on.

And for the folks who use Facebook for this sort of thing, we imagine it’s the same: Why check Buzz when you’re already doing your status thing somewhere else? Who has time for that?

Secondly, we were a bit freaked out by the folks who suddenly began tweeting at us in our Buzz. “Judd Bagley,” for one (see below). If memory serves, Judd Bagley is the guy who pretexted his way into all those Facebook accounts a few months ago while pretending to be a guy called “Larry Bergman” (Judd was working to illustrate the vast short-selling conspiracy described by Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, of which we are apparently members). Nothing against Judd, but we don’t think we want him in our email box. And we have no idea who those other people tweeting back at Judd are. (We also don’t remember ever adding Judd to our address book, so does that mean he can tweet at us all day in Buzz just because he once sent us an email? Yikes! Does he know he’s tweeting at us? How do we get rid of him?)

So we won’t be using Buzz in its current form. But our little Buzz test-drive did clue us into how Google can fix the thing so we would start using it 8 hours a day: Make it TweetDeck.

Specifically, let us load in our Twitter account and follow the folks we follow, follow the responses, and tweet from within Gmail, like we can with TweetDeck.

We’d actually be happy if Google did that, because then we wouldn’t have to remember to open TweetDeck. We already have Gmail open all day every day, and it’s much easier to just click on something within Gmail than it is to open up a whole separate client.

We have nothing against TweetDeck, mind you–We like TweetDeck just fine. It’s just that we already have a boatload of stuff cluttering our desktop and less is more.

Maybe Google could just buy TweetDeck and integrate it into Buzz. That would be the easiest scenario of all.

Anyway, after seeing Buzz in action, we don’t think it’s as lame, late, and boring as we did yesterday. We can actually see an immediate use for it–if Google integrates Twitter and Facebook into it, like TweetDeck. Otherwise, we won’t be using it, especially if we keep opening it up to find crazy people we don’t know in there.

