How Good Is Tim Armstrong, Really?*

After opining that Tim Armstrong was a surprising and excellent hire as AOL CEO, we were tut-tutted for buying into the Tim Armstrong mystique. Specifically, we were chided for not realising that Tim Armstrong is just a “lightweight” sales guy who had the good fortune to be in the right place at the right time.



We think that’s a crock. But we admit we haven’t worked with Tim extensively (as nor have those who chided us).

So what do the folks who HAVE worked with Tim extensively think? Was he just lucky? Or, as we contend, does he now have the experience and talent to be excellent choice for AOL?

* UPDATE: A colleague of Tim’s weighs in:

He is the supreme combo of left and right brain. Great product and sales vision. Anyone who craps on Tim has never worked with him. He was the ONLY sales/monetization person larry/sergey EVER respected.

We’ve heard from VC and former Fox Interactive exec Ross Levinsohn, who adds:

He’s a world class executive who’s done a fantastic job at Google. I negotiated our deal with him, and he’s fair, smart, strategic, honest and hard working. It’s a big get for AOL and clearly shows a renewed commitment to the company, or a desire to spin it out with a strong, well respected leader.

