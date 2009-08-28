How Facebook Ruins Friendships

An update on “Facebook fatigue” by Elizabeth Bernstein:



Notice to my friends: I love you all dearly.

But I don’t give a hoot that you are “having a busy Monday,” your child “took 30 minutes to brush his teeth,” your dog “just ate an ant trap” or you want to “save the piglets.” And I really, really don’t care which Addams Family member you most resemble. (I could have told you the answer before you took the quiz on Facebook.)

Here’s where you and I went wrong: We took our friendship online. First we began communicating more by email than by phone. Then we switched to “instant messaging” or “texting.” We “friended” each other on Facebook, and began communicating by “tweeting” our thoughts—in 140 characters or less—via Twitter.

All this online social networking was supposed to make us closer. And in some ways it has… But there’s a danger here, too. If we’re not careful, our online interactions can hurt our real-life relationships.

