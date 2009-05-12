How Chris Hughes Founded Facebook And Then Got Obama Elected By The Age Of 26

What really happened in those Harvard dorm rooms five years ago, when Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes founded Facebook?

What didn’t they know then that they know now–and would it have helped or hurt them? What did they do right? What did they do wrong?

And, speaking of social networking, what was the secret to Barack Obama’s success in the 2008 election? What was the key to his seizing control of the Internet, raise $500 million in small donations, and making the Republicans look like a bunch of out-of-touch Luddites?

Startup 2009: AGENDA

How Jason Calacanis got his arse kicked and then came back and kicked arse: A conversation with the founder of Mahalo, Weblogs, TechCrunch50, and Silicon Alley Reporter.

Why we’re the best investment you should make in 2009: 10 top startups pitch 5 top VCs for cash, bragging rights, and our grand prize.

How to raise a boatload of money at a massive valuation: Four top VCs reveal the secrets to what makes them go wild.

How John Battelle blew up a company and then built an empire: A conversation with the former CEO of the doomed Web 1.0 pub Industry Standard, bestselling author of The Search and Searchblog, founder of Web 2.0 Summit, and CEO and founder of Federated Media.

How not to blow it: Four top VCs reveal the 10 top mistakes that destroy promising startups.

How Chris Hughes founded Facebook and then got Obama elected: A conversation with the Facebook co-founder and Barack Obama tech guru.

How not to get screwed: What every startup absolutely needs to know when taking VC money.

Open bar after-party.

Startup 2009 will take place in New York during Internet Week on Wednesday, June 3. It’s co-hosted by Silicon Alley Insider and New York University’s Stern School of Business, with support from founding sponsor General Catalyst Partners and our other sponsors. Get early-bird tickets for the rest of this week here >

