The Housing Market Is Getting Less Bad!

No, house prices are not “bottoming.” Prices likely won’t bottom until late next year at the earliest. And they will then likely crawl along sideways for years.

But several key measures suggest that, slowly but surely, the housing market is healing itself.

These include:

Rate of house price decline (slowing)

Increase in existing home sales (year over year, not just month-to-month fluctuations)

Inventories (declining)

Months of inventory supply (declining)

Affordability (highest ever)

Price-to-rent ratio (returning to normal)

So why isn’t housing bottoming? Because most of these measures haven’t hit “normal” yet, and most will likely overshoot on the “cheap” side–the same way housing affordability already has.

And also because there are several other factors that continue to weigh on prices, including:

Job losses (fewer buyers)

Soaring foreclosures (more supply)

Soarding delinquencies (impending supply)

Future mortgage rate resets (impending supply)

Above-average home-ownership (will likely fall to normal or below)

Above-average vacancy (future supply)

Shadow inventory (homeowners who have given up trying to sell or are “renting for a year and waiting for the market to come back”).

Drawing on the work of Whitney Tilson of T2 Partners, Asha Bangalore of Northern Trust, Mark Hanson of the Field Check Group, and Calculated Risk, here is a series of charts that illustrate these trends.

