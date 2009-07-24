The Housing Market Is Getting Less Bad!

No, house prices are not “bottoming.” Prices likely won’t bottom until late next year at the earliest. And they will then likely crawl along sideways for years.
But several key measures suggest that, slowly but surely, the housing market is healing itself.
These include:
- Rate of house price decline (slowing)
- Increase in existing home sales (year over year, not just month-to-month fluctuations)
- Inventories (declining)
- Months of inventory supply (declining)
- Affordability (highest ever)
- Price-to-rent ratio (returning to normal)
So why isn’t housing bottoming? Because most of these measures haven’t hit “normal” yet, and most will likely overshoot on the “cheap” side–the same way housing affordability already has.
And also because there are several other factors that continue to weigh on prices, including:
- Job losses (fewer buyers)
- Soaring foreclosures (more supply)
- Soarding delinquencies (impending supply)
- Future mortgage rate resets (impending supply)
- Above-average home-ownership (will likely fall to normal or below)
- Above-average vacancy (future supply)
- Shadow inventory (homeowners who have given up trying to sell or are “renting for a year and waiting for the market to come back”).
Drawing on the work of Whitney Tilson of T2 Partners, Asha Bangalore of Northern Trust, Mark Hanson of the Field Check Group, and Calculated Risk, here is a series of charts that illustrate these trends.
See that little uptick at the right? That's what's gotten everyone excited for the last few months.
Of course, home sales are seasonal--they ALWAYS rise in the spring and summer--but there's still some good news here.
What?
Sales are now increasing year-over-year.
Source: Calculated Risk
This chart shows the monthly rate of home sales for the last two years. Note the seasonal pattern.
This is why you should indeed chuckle when a commentator gushes about June sales being up over May sales. Of course June is up! That's what happens every year.
But, again, what is notable about the June sales is that they're higher than last June. That is good news. It's evidence that prices have fallen far enough that the market is clearing.
Source: Field Check Group
Source: Field Check Group
The bad news is that a big percentage of June's sales (blue bars) were forced sales (red bars).
In fact, the percentage of foreclosure sales this year was higher than the percentage of foreclosure sales last year. This means that the number of voluntary sales this June was lower than it was last year.
So don't read too much into the year over year increase, either.
(It's good, but it's not great.)
Source: Field Check Group
This is the second piece of improving news: Inventories are declining.
House prices, like everything else, are a function of supply and demand.
Normally, there are about 4-6 months of house supply on the market. Six months ago, this had spiked to 11 months--which put tremendous pressure on prices. Now, inventories have fallen back to 9.4 months.
Again, there's a long way to go. Also, Calculated Risk wisely observes that there's a lot of 'shadow inventory' out there--homeowners who have given up trying to sell their houses or are 'renting for a year while they wait for the market to come back.'
When the market comes back (or when these homeowners are forced to sell), many of these 'shadow' houses will hit the market, which will likely keep inventories higher than normal for a long time--and keep pressure on prices.
But the trend is good. Inventories are declining.
Source: Calculated Risk
See what happened after the 1980s recession? It took 10 years for inventories to get back to normal.
We'll likely have high inventories for a long time.
Source: Northern Trust
Here's a look at the monthly pattern for the past 5 years.
The 2009 bars are red. Still a ways to go to get back to the inventories of the more normal years of 2004-2005.
Source: Calculated Risk
More good news: House prices are returning to normal based on the 'Housing P/E'--price to rent.
(The bad news... prices aren't quite there yet. And they can easily fall below normal for a while, especially when credit is tight.)
Source: T2 Partners
Thanks to low interest rates and falling prices, houses are now quite 'affordable.'
Of course, it doesn't help that your neighbour's house is 'affordable' if you're underwater on your own mortgage, can't sell your house, and no longer have a job.
Source: T2 Partners
To reiterate: This does NOT mean that prices are about to go up.
But before you can rise, you have to stop falling. And the rate at which we are falling is finally starting to slow.
Source: Northern Trust
The trends we've just described are good. Not great, but good. And heading in the right direction.
But here are some of the factors that will likely keep pressure on house prices for at least another 18 months and probably longer.
Let's start with the job market.
500,000+ people are still getting fired every week. It's hard to leap into the housing market with both feet when you don't have a job.
Source: Northern Trust
In the housing boom, the percentage of the population that owned at least one house soared.
It's now falling, presumably back to (or below) normal levels.
That means more inventory....
Source: T2 Partners
So the housing market is improving, or getting less bad, or however you want to describe it.
It's not 'bottoming.' But we're getting there.
These long-term price analyses suggest prices have about another 5%-10% to fall to get back to normal. And for the reasons we outline in the presentation below, we think they'll fall well below normal.
Source: T2 Partners
