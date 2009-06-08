House Prices Likely To Crash Through Fair Value And Bottom Down 45%-50%

House prices are finally approaching fair value. Unfortunately, unless the housing bubble behaves differently than almost every bubble before it, house prices will now crash right through fair value and stay below it for a number of years.



When prices do finally bottom, moreover, they aren’t likely to recover quickly.

Whitney Tilson and Glenn Tongue of T2 Partners have put together an excellent presentation on the housing and mortgage markets. It’s embedded here. Here are some key exhibits supporting the house prices will continue to fall another 10%-20% from today’s level, as well as an excerpt of Whitney and Glenn’s logic.

House prices are finally approaching their long-term trend. Note, however, that this is the trend because prices have spent about half the time below it:

If house prices stop falling at fair value (trend), this will be one of the first bubbles in history in which this has happened. Here’s a GMO chart showing the mean-regression of a dozen prior bubbles.

Here’s some detail on two stock-market bubble-corrections. Note how far and how long prices fell below fair value:

And here’s Whitney and Glenn’s take on the future of house prices:

We think housing prices will reach fair value/trend line, down 40% from the peak based on the

S&P/Case-Shiller national (not 20-city) index, which implies a 5-10% further decline from where

prices where as of the end of Q1 2009. It’s almost certain that prices will reach these levels.

• The key question is whether housing prices will go crashing through the trend line and fall well below fair value. Unfortunately, this is very likely.

In the long-term, housing prices will likely settle around fair value, but in the short-term prices will be driven both by psychology as well as supply and demand. The trends in both are very unfavorable.

– Regarding the former, national home prices have declined for 33 consecutive months since their peak in July 2006 through April 2009 and there’s no end in sight, so this makes buyers reluctant – even when the price appears cheap – and sellers desperate.

– Regarding the latter, there is a huge mismatch between supply and demand, due largely to the tsunami of foreclosures. In March 2009, distressed sales accounted for just over 50% of all existing home sales nationwide – and more than 57% in California. In addition, the “shadow” inventory of foreclosed homes already likely exceeds one year and there will be millions more foreclosures over the next few years, creating a large overhang of excess supply that will likely cause prices to overshoot on the downside, as they are already doing in California.

• Therefore, we expect housing prices to decline 45-50% from the peak, bottoming in mid-2010

• We are also quite certain that wherever prices bottom, there will be no quick rebound

• There’s too much inventory to work off quickly, especially in light of the millions of foreclosures

over the next few years

• While foreclosure sales are booming in many areas, regular sales by homeowners have plunged,

in part because people usually can’t sell when they’re underwater on their mortgage and in part

due to human psychology: people naturally anchor on the price they paid or what something was

worth in the past and are reluctant to sell below this level. We suspect that there are millions of

homeowners like this who will emerge as sellers at the first sign of a rebound in home prices

• Finally, we don’t think the economy is likely to provide a tailwind, as we expect it to contract the

rest of 2009, stagnate in 2010, and only then grow tepidly for some time thereafter.

