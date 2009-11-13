Hong Kong The New Target For Tax Evasion Police

They ended centuries of tax evasion in Switzerland. Now the US tax authorities are turning their attention to Hong Kong.



Bloomberg: Hong Kong is a new target of U.S. prosecutors pursuing a global campaign against evaders of federal taxes, spurred by data acquired in their crackdown on Swiss banks.

Prosecutors are trying to determine what role financial professionals in Hong Kong play in tax evasion, according to people familiar with the matter. They are examining how much taxable money was moved to the former British colony that returned to China in 1997, whether accounts were based there in name only and what banks were involved, the people said.

