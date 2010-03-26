Hollywood Blogger Nikki Finke: Here's The Offer Hollywood Reporter Made Me That They're Now Lying About

Richard Beckman is a dead man.

Nikki Finke is bothered by talk that she made up the fact that The Hollywood Reporter offered her the head editor job. She was especially bothered that e5 Global Media (parent company of THR parent company) executive Richard Beckman said “there’s no truth to the report.”



So she has published notes on the offer she says they made her:

Huh? I’ve gone over my notes, and let me reaffirm that the offer was real and detailed and made to me by one of Beckman’s bosses during a phone conversation on the night of January 13th. It consisted of: $450,000 annual salary for becoming editor-in-chief of The Hollywood Reporter. Plus a $1 million Malibu home which, I was told, “you can keep whether you stay 5 minutes or 5 years” in the job. (Why this? Because I had said that some day I want to buy a Malibu condo with an ocean view.) Plus a sum “roughly estimated” at $650,000 a year for my share of several cable TV deals which e5 anticipated making for THR. And so on. Other people know about this offer, too.

A Mailbu house? Well, if Nikke doesn’t want the job, would Hollywood Reporter like to hire us as editor?

(Not to split hairs, but does $1 million really buy you a decent house in Malibu with an ocean view?)

