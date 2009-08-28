Hey, Yahoo! Search Is Powered By Google In UK!

Remember the much-ballyhooed Yahoo-Microsoft search deal?



Well, apparently it doesn’t (yet) apply in the UK, where Yahoo has replaced its own search results with Google’s for its broadband BT portal (for British Telecom users).

Can we infer from this that, given its druthers, Yahoo would prefer to use Google’s search results over Microsoft’s?

Seems reasonable.

Which makes the Microsoft deal all the more infuriating for Yahoo shareholders, who were offered an excellent outsourcing deal by Google last summer and just got reamed by having to do the Microsoft one.

Will BT howl if the Microsoft deal forces Yahoo to replace “powered by Google” with “powered by Bing”–and results in a smaller revenue share versus Google’s results?

We would think so. At some point, perhaps, BT will just unplug from Yahoo and switch to Google directly.

More discussion on Connected Internet and Search Engine Land.

Disclosure: Henry Blodget works for Yahoo (as a host of the Finance show TechTicker) and is a long-term Yahoo shareholder.

