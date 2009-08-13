Hey, What's With "The Money Game"?

In the course of your Business Insider perusals, you may notice that there’s a new vertical on the nav-bar called The Money Game. What the heck’s that?

The Money Game is our new vertical focused on the markets, economy, and investing.

For the past year, we’ve been throwing all that stuff into Clusterstock, along with our Wall Street, financial services, asset-management, and general business coverage. Recently, however, we’ve begun to overload Clusterstock (too many posts!), and we’ve also had lots of requests for more depth on the markets, investing, and the economy.

So, today, we’ve begun the process of separating the current Clusterstock into two verticals. For a while, most posts will appear in both verticals, so don’t worry about missing anything. Over time, however, the content in each vertical will coalesce as follows:

CLUSTERSTOCK:

Wall Street (your favourite i-banks)

Financial Services (insurance, Angelo Mozilo, etc.)

Asset Management (hedge funds, mutual funds, etc.)

THE MONEY GAME

Economy

Markets

Investing

If you’re an avid Clusterstock RSS reader, and you’re interested in the markets, please also sign up for the Money Game RSS feed. (If you want EVERYTHING we produce, sign up for the main Business Insider feed–but be warned: We produce a lot of stuff).

Yes, the name “The Money Game” comes from that awesome 1960s book “The Money Game,” which was written anonymously by “Adam Smith” (actually, the economist and journalist George Goodman).

Here’s the great first sentence of that book, in case you’ve never had the pleasure of reading it:

The world is not the way they tell you it is.

Ain’t that the truth!

In any event, now that we’ve created two verticals from one, we’ll be able to bring you some new excellent writers without overwhelming you (and us). And we’ll also be able to go deeper into two topics that we’re obsessed with: Wall Street (the industry) and the markets.

