Hey, Volvo Owners, You're Driving A Chinese Car

It’s a Zhejiang Geely Holding Group S60!

Ford finally found someone to buy Volvo. No surprise who it was.Keith Bradsher, NYT:



Ford Motor reached an agreement on Sunday to sell its Volvo subsidiary to a Chinese conglomerate, in the clearest confirmation yet of China’s global ambitions in the auto industry.

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, based in Hangzhou, agreed to pay $1.8 billion for Volvo, with $1.6 billion in cash and the rest in a note payable to Ford.

