Hey, Marketers, Here's How To Stop Worrying And Love The Internet!

David Gillespie’s Digital Strangelove (Or How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Internet)



David’s an account executive at a Toronto ad agency. He has stopped fighting the future and is now going with it.

In the story below, David makes a lot of excellent points. Including these:

The medium is no longer the message. The message is the message.

The most wildly successful and beloved company on earth, Apple, doesn’t do “social media.” Apple’s customers do social media, though. And Apple understands that. So it makes great products and gets out of the way…

Digital Strangelove (or How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Internet)



