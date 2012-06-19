Hey, Google, Stop Being So Cutesy And Give Us The YouTube Numbers

For years, a vocal faction of Google observers have proclaimed that YouTube was doomed.

On last week’s earnings call, however–and again in a company blog post today–Google has begun circumspectly raving about how great a business YouTube is and about how all those bears are wrong.

Of course, Google won’t come out and give us the numbers. Instead, they just say crap like this:

“With revenue estimates ranging from

to

, and costs on an

, it seems people can pick any number to fit any theory they have about our business. The truth is that all our infrastructure is built from scratch, which means models that use standard industry pricing are too high when it comes to bandwidth and similar costs. We are at a point where growth is definitely good for our bottom line, not bad.”

Yak. Enough already.

We’re glad that YouTube has not turned out to be a disaster. (We weren’t among those who thought it would be). But we can’t stand this attitude. If Google is tired of people “picking any number to fit any theory,” then they should just publish the facts.

Google bulls dream of the day that the company will discover another revenue stream that will drive the stock back toward its high of $750 a share. Now that Google has taken to publicly defending the YouTube business, why wouldn’t it share some real financial information? The only reasonable conclusion, unfortunately, is that the numbers just don’t look that great.

(There may be other unreasonable conclusions, such as that Google somehow regards this information as competitive or that Google is following in the footsteps of the other paranoid, secretive giant, Apple. But then they shouldn’t be saying anything about the business at all.)

