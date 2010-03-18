Hey, Girls, What's Wrong With You? Why Are So Few Of You Billionaires?

I’m a billionaire because my daddy made me one!

Photo: AP

The Forbes list of billionaires has triggered a hew, cry, and great debate among the fairer sex: Why are so few of them billionaires?Sarah Gilbert at AOL’s Daily Finance thinks it’s because the pursuit of money is a crass, selfish behaviour that only interests men.



Helaine Olen at Slate thinks it’s because women are discriminated against and make less than men.

Neither of these explanations ring true. We know plenty of women who like money. And you don’t become a billionaire by working for someone else.

So, girls, what’s up? Why are you so darn poor (relatively speaking)?

While you’re mulling that over, here are the sad stats, courtesy of Helaine Olen:

The Forbes list is composed of 922 men and a pathetic 89 women (1 in 10). Worse, only 14 of those women actually made their money instead of inheriting it.

That’s billionaire No. 16 above, by the way. Her name’s Alice Walton. She has $21 billion. Because her daddy gave it to her.

