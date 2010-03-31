Here's Why We Completely Changed The Guardian's Front Page

A new look for UK’s Guardian:



Janine Gibson explains why:

We have this morning launched our new guardian.co.uk front page. There are several reasons for this; some technical, some editorial, but all to do with using it as a better window for the vast variety of what we’re producing around our network.

This is very much an evolution of our front. Knowing how much we all like things to look familiar and be the same when we arrive at a much-used front page, we’ve tried to stay very much within the framework of our design. But as our journalism – and the web – changes, we needed to break some of the rigidity around our format to better reflect our live coverage (for example) or our multimedia or what our communities of users are saying.

We wanted to be able to convey the importance of stories using different methods of presentation and we’re aware that sometimes it’s been hard to find our coverage of a long-running story if nothing new has happened today so we’ve introduced spaces to keep important subjects alive. We also wanted to be able to embed live stats in the front page as we inch towards a UK election and, perhaps most importantly, we need the front page to be a more flexible space so we can change what we’re doing in response to events. In a way that seems incredibly symbolic in today’s context, but didn’t at all when we started thinking about the front page many months ago, we wanted it to be very open, and to change shape to reflect stories, communities and what the wider web is up to. The opposite of putting it behind a wall.

A Q&A with some specific responses to the obvious changes follows. But if you have other questions or observations please post them below – we will read and respond to your reactions. The teams that have worked very hard on getting this ready will be keen for your feedback, so do keep in mind that this is not a finished piece of work.

Keep reading at the Guardian >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.