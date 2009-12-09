Here's Why There Won't Be A V-Shaped Recovery In Jobs

After Friday’s surprising jobs report, there has been a glimmer of hope that the U.S. won’t be stuck with 10% unemployment for years.



Perhaps, like the stock market, the job market will come roaring right back, in a terrific v-shaped recovery.

Unlikely, says Asha Bangalore of Northern Trust.

Since the peak, Asha says, the recession has wiped out 7.2 million full-time jobs. 2 million of those jobs were in the auto and real-estate industries, both of which have been semi-permanently downsized.

At the same time, the length of the work-week has dropped to a record low, and the number of folks working part-time because they can’t find full-time work has soared. As new demand kicks in, employers will likely start by hiring temporary workers and giving part-time employees more work. This will absorb a lot of the initial slack.

Only when the work-week has returned to normal will hiring of new full-time employees return in earnest. This will likely keep a lid on hiring at least through 2010.

