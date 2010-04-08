Here's The Other Reason HP's "Slate" Tablet Will Bomb: Battery Life

DigiTimes Research analyst Mingchi Kuo makes a smart observation about the forthcoming would-be iPad-killer from HP: The battery life will likely blow.
One of the most miraculous things about the iPad is the 10-hour battery life, which is especially mind-boggling to those who have ever used a MacBook or iPhone.
Why is the iPad’s battery life so amazing?
Because the iPad is built around Apple’s proprietary chip, the A4. The HP Slate, meanwhile, is built around a plain old Intel chip.
If HP’s forthcoming tablet costs more than the iPad AND has a standard crappy laptop or smartphone battery life, it will be laughed out of town.
