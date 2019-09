Here's A List Of The Stocks In Which NASDAQ Is Cancelling Trades

NASDAQ is cancelling all trades made between 2:40 and 3:00 EDT in stocks that traded at more or less than 60% of the last price prior to 2:40.



Here’s a list of the stocks (and prices) the NASDAQ says are affected:

Issue Symbol Market < 60 % price > 60% price AAXJ NASDAQ $20.7320 $82.9280 ACN NYSE Group $16.4080 $65.6320 BDT NYSE Group $3.7680 $15.0720 BDV NYSE Group $3.4360 $13.7440 BGS NYSE Group $4.1520 $16.6080 BICK NASDAQ $10.5960 $42.3840 BOE NYSE Group $6.8000 $27.2000 BRO NYSE Group $7.6720 $30.6880 BTF NYSE Group $5.4400 $21.7600 BWP NYSE Group $10.3520 $41.4080 CFI NYSE Group $5.1880 $20.7520 CGW NYSE Group $6.7800 $27.1200 CHTP NASDAQ $1.4720 $5.8880 CII NYSE Group $5.5120 $22.0480 CLW NYSE Group $23.6200 $94.4800 CNP NYSE Group $5.5400 $22.1600 CNR NYSE Group $0.8600 $3.4400 CSA NYSE Group $2.6160 $10.4640 CSM NYSE Group $20.6720 $82.6880 CTL NYSE Group $13.4000 $53.6000 CUT NYSE Group $7.0440 $28.1760 CVO NYSE Group $2.9440 $11.7760 CVY NYSE Group $7.0080 $28.0320 CWB NYSE Group $15.0000 $60.0000 CWI NYSE Group $11.2040 $44.8160 CYS NYSE Group $4.9120 $19.6480 DES NYSE Group $17.0240 $68.0960 DKP NYSE Group $8.0800 $32.3200 DLN NYSE Group $16.6160 $66.4640 DNP NYSE Group $3.5360 $14.1440 DOG NYSE Group $20.4600 $81.8400 DTN NYSE Group $16.6920 $66.7680 DVY NYSE Group $17.9440 $71.7760 DWM NYSE Group $16.2880 $65.1520 DWX NYSE Group $18.6640 $74.6560 DZK NYSE Group $19.9920 $79.9680 EBIX NASDAQ $6.0440 $24.1760 ECH NYSE Group $21.5520 $86.2080 EEB NYSE Group $15.0280 $60.1120 EES NYSE Group $17.8800 $71.5200 EFG NYSE Group $19.9560 $79.8240 EFO NYSE Group $24.4920 $97.9680 EFV NYSE Group $17.5640 $70.2560 ELG NYSE Group $19.7840 $79.1360 ELR NYSE Group $20.9600 $83.8400 EMG NYSE Group $24.3720 $97.4880 EMM NYSE Group $20.4080 $81.6320 ENY NYSE Group $6.5680 $26.2720 EOS NYSE Group $4.9560 $19.8240 EPI NYSE Group $8.5760 $34.3040 EPP NYSE Group $15.0080 $60.0320 ETY NYSE Group $4.7760 $19.1040 EVF NYSE Group $2.5640 $10.2560 EWK NYSE Group $4.5080 $18.0320 EWX NYSE Group $18.0000 $72.0000 EXC NYSE Group $16.5240 $66.0960 EXG NYSE Group $4.3440 $17.3760 EXLS NASDAQ $6.4240 $25.6960 EXP NYSE Group $12.0640 $48.2560 EZPW NASDAQ $7.4320 $29.7280 FAB NYSE Group $10.1200 $40.4800 FAX NYSE Group $2.3880 $9.5520 FBT NYSE Group $12.9400 $51.7600 FCG NYSE Group $6.5720 $26.2880 FDV NYSE Group $8.3560 $33.4240 FEX NYSE Group $9.6960 $38.7840 FGD NYSE Group $8.2120 $32.8480 FNI NYSE Group $8.2120 $32.8480 FNX NYSE Group $11.2000 $44.8000 FPT NYSE Group $5.2320 $20.9280 FTA NYSE Group $9.4800 $37.9200 FTY NYSE Group $11.9560 $47.8240 FVD NYSE Group $5.4400 $21.7600 FXD NYSE Group $6.6000 $26.4000 FXH NYSE Group $9.0520 $36.2080 FXL NYSE Group $7.1680 $28.6720 FXO NYSE Group $5.1960 $20.7840 FXU NYSE Group $6.1240 $24.4960 FXZ NYSE Group $7.9080 $31.6320 FYX NYSE Group $10.4560 $41.8240 G NYSE Group $6.3560 $25.4240 GCV NYSE Group $2.5320 $10.1280 GEC NYSE Group $8.7760 $35.1040 GFW NYSE Group $8.5920 $34.3680 GII NYSE Group $15.0280 $60.1120 GIM NYSE Group $3.7600 $15.0400 GLAD NASDAQ $4.2000 $16.8000 GLL NYSE Group $16.7680 $67.0720 GMF NYSE Group $28.4520 $113.8080 GWX NYSE Group $9.9200 $39.6800 HANS NASDAQ $16.7520 $67.0080 HAP NYSE Group $12.2480 $48.9920 HEDJ NYSE Group $17.8360 $71.3440 HHH NYSE Group $22.5000 $90.0000 HNT NYSE Group $9.4120 $37.6480 HSTM NASDAQ $1.8720 $7.4880 HTGC NASDAQ $3.7080 $14.8320 HTS NYSE Group $9.6720 $38.6880 IAK NYSE Group $11.4400 $45.7600 IAT NYSE Group $9.7840 $39.1360 IDE NYSE Group $6.1800 $24.7200 IEZ NYSE Group $17.0480 $68.1920 IGM NYSE Group $21.0640 $84.2560 IGN NYSE Group $11.0240 $44.0960 IGV NYSE Group $18.5120 $74.0480 IGV NYSE Group $18.5120 $74.0480 IGW NYSE Group $18.4560 $73.8240 IHE NYSE Group $22.7200 $90.8800 IHF NYSE Group $19.5400 $78.1600 IHI NYSE Group $22.9720 $91.8880 IJH NYSE Group $30.4560 $121.8240 IJJ NYSE Group $27.7280 $110.9120 IJK NYSE Group $32.6840 $130.7360 IJR NYSE Group $23.4840 $93.9360 IJS NYSE Group $25.3760 $101.5040 IJT NYSE Group $24.1080 $96.4320 IPG NYSE Group $3.0960 $12.3840 IPN NYSE Group $9.2840 $37.1360 IPXL NASDAQ $7.1040 $28.4160 ISI NYSE Group $20.3520 $81.4080 ITA NYSE Group $22.1560 $88.6240 ITC NYSE Group $20.3600 $81.4400 IVE NYSE Group $21.6480 $86.5920 IVW NYSE Group $22.8600 $91.4400 IWA NYSE Group $6.5240 $26.0960 IWB NYSE Group $24.7040 $98.8160 IWD NYSE Group $23.3960 $93.5840 IWF NYSE Group $19.8800 $79.5200 IWN NYSE Group $25.0880 $100.3520 IWP NYSE Group $18.6640 $74.6560 IWR NYSE Group $34.4520 $137.8080 IWS NYSE Group $15.6040 $62.4160 IWV NYSE Group $26.3920 $105.5680 IWW NYSE Group $30.9400 $123.7600 IWX NYSE Group $10.3640 $41.4560 IWZ NYSE Group $16.2920 $65.1680 IXC NYSE Group $13.0000 $52.0000 IXG NYSE Group $16.7360 $66.9440 IXJ NYSE Group $19.4160 $77.6640 IXP NYSE Group $19.4440 $77.7760 IYC NYSE Group $23.9240 $95.6960 IYE NYSE Group $12.7840 $51.1360 IYH NYSE Group $24.8560 $99.4240 IYK NYSE Group $22.6640 $90.6560 IYY NYSE Group $22.3240 $89.2960 JKD NYSE Group $25.8760 $103.5040 JKE NYSE Group $22.8680 $91.4720 JKF NYSE Group $21.3920 $85.5680 JKK NYSE Group $26.8160 $107.2640 JPM-S NYSE Group $8.7600 $35.0400 JPM-X NYSE Group $8.3240 $33.2960 JRO NYSE Group $4.4680 $17.8720 KXI NYSE Group $22.2080 $88.8320 LEA NYSE Group $28.3760 $113.5040 LGI NYSE Group $5.7480 $22.9920 LINE NASDAQ $8.8200 $35.2800 MCN NYSE Group $3.2440 $12.9760 MDD NYSE Group $10.0400 $40.1600 MFM NYSE Group $2.7360 $10.9440 MGU NYSE Group $5.6200 $22.4800 MSPD NASDAQ $3.5040 $14.0160 NFO NYSE Group $10.8880 $43.5520 NHS NYSE Group $4.5000 $18.0000 NLR NYSE Group $7.9480 $31.7920 NTL NYSE Group $7.9640 $31.8560 OKS NYSE Group $22.2000 $88.8000 ONEQ NASDAQ $36.5960 $146.3840 OPNT NASDAQ $6.1600 $24.6400 OXM NYSE Group $7.7120 $30.8480 PBJ NYSE Group $6.2720 $25.0880 PBP NYSE Group $8.2520 $33.0080 PBS NYSE Group $5.0640 $20.2560 PBW NYSE Group $3.5560 $14.2240 PDP NYSE Group $7.7760 $31.1040 PEJ NYSE Group $6.1440 $24.5760 PEY NYSE Group $3.2480 $12.9920 PEZ NYSE Group $8.8040 $35.2160 PFM NYSE Group $5.0600 $20.2400 PGH NYSE Group $3.9360 $15.7440 PHO NYSE Group $6.7040 $26.8160 PIC NYSE Group $5.8720 $23.4880 PID NYSE Group $5.2080 $20.8320 PIE NYSE Group $5.5320 $22.1280 PIN NYSE Group $8.3560 $33.4240 PIV NYSE Group $4.5880 $18.3520 PJM NYSE Group $8.1520 $32.6080 PJP NYSE Group $7.6040 $30.4160 PKW NYSE Group $8.7680 $35.0720 PNQI NASDAQ $10.4160 $41.6640 PPCO NASDAQ $1.3080 $5.2320 PQBW NASDAQ $8.4160 $33.6640 PRF NYSE Group $19.8040 $79.2160 PRFZ NASDAQ $22.0040 $88.0160 PSI NYSE Group $5.2000 $20.8000 PSJ NYSE Group $8.5920 $34.3680 PUW NYSE Group $9.2000 $36.8000 PVR NYSE Group $7.9520 $31.8080 PVX NYSE Group $2.8200 $11.2800 PWB NYSE Group $5.5760 $22.3040 PWJ NYSE Group $7.1760 $28.7040 PWO NYSE Group $17.5560 $70.2240 PWV NYSE Group $6.8720 $27.4880 PWY NYSE Group $5.5120 $22.0480 PXI NYSE Group $10.8520 $43.4080 PXQ NYSE Group $7.7160 $30.8640 PZZ NASDAQ $2.7320 $10.9280 QCLN NASDAQ $5.8200 $23.2800 QID NYSE Group $7.2320 $28.9280 QQEW NASDAQ $8.1120 $32.4480 QQEW NASDAQ $8.1120 $32.4480 QTEC NASDAQ $8.3880 $33.5520 RFG NYSE Group $24.3960 $97.5840 RFL NYSE Group $5.4680 $21.8720 RFV NYSE Group $12.1640 $48.6560 RHS NYSE Group $21.0240 $84.0960 RIT NYSE Group $2.9680 $11.8720 RPG NYSE Group $13.7760 $55.1040 RPV NYSE Group $10.3000 $41.2000 RQI NYSE Group $2.6720 $10.6880 RSP NYSE Group $16.3280 $65.3120 RSU NYSE Group $13.2000 $52.8000 RSW NYSE Group $21.6000 $86.4000 RWJ NYSE Group $11.3680 $45.4720 RWL NYSE Group $8.5560 $34.2240 RWW NYSE Group $12.0560 $48.2240 RXI NYSE Group $18.4560 $73.8240 RYF NYSE Group $10.2720 $41.0880 RZV NYSE Group $14.3760 $57.5040 SAM NYSE Group $22.7200 $90.8800 SCHA NYSE Group $11.6520 $46.6080 SCHG NYSE Group $10.5040 $42.0160 SCHV NYSE Group $10.3360 $41.3440 SCHX NYSE Group $10.5960 $42.3840 SCJ NYSE Group $17.2880 $69.1520 SDD NYSE Group $8.6720 $34.6880 SDK NYSE Group $9.3280 $37.3120 SDOW NYSE Group $26.9440 $107.7760 SDOW NYSE Group $26.9440 $107.7760 SFK NYSE Group $13.4680 $53.8720 SFK NYSE Group $13.4680 $53.8720 SIJ NYSE Group $8.1560 $32.6240 SJF NYSE Group $18.6320 $74.5280 SORL NASDAQ $3.5040 $14.0160 SOXL NYSE Group $13.5480 $54.1920 SRTY NYSE Group $21.5400 $86.1600 SRTY NYSE Group $21.5400 $86.1600 SWH NYSE Group $16.3280 $65.3120 TEI NYSE Group $5.4400 $21.7600 TLP NYSE Group $10.6560 $42.6240 TYP NYSE Group $3.5000 $14.0000 UKW NYSE Group $13.8280 $55.3120 UPW NYSE Group $14.0880 $56.3520 URE NYSE Group $15.6560 $62.6240 URTY NYSE Group $42.7560 $171.0240 UXI NYSE Group $13.8640 $55.4560 VALU NASDAQ $8.4960 $33.9840 VB NYSE Group $24.5240 $98.0960 VBK NYSE Group $25.1760 $100.7040 VBR NYSE Group $23.5200 $94.0800 VCR NYSE Group $20.5640 $82.2560 VDC NYSE Group $26.9120 $107.6480 VFH NYSE Group $12.3520 $49.4080 VHT NYSE Group $21.4680 $85.8720 VIS NYSE Group $22.1960 $88.7840 VO NYSE Group $24.9720 $99.8880 VOE NYSE Group $18.8080 $75.2320 VOX NYSE Group $21.6600 $86.6400 VTA NYSE Group $4.3840 $17.5360 VTI NYSE Group $22.8040 $91.2160 VTV NYSE Group $19.3160 $77.2640 VUG NYSE Group $21.1800 $84.7200 VXZ NYSE Group $32.7640 $131.0560 VYM NYSE Group $15.2760 $61.1040 WIN NASDAQ $4.1360 $16.5440 WOOD NASDAQ $15.6520 $62.6080 WSII NASDAQ $4.4720 $17.8880 WWON NASDAQ $6.2200 $24.8800 XGC NYSE Group $7.7120 $30.8480 XLFS NASDAQ $10.3600 $41.4400 XLIS NASDAQ $10.2600 $41.0400 XLPS NASDAQ $10.5200 $42.0800 XLVS NASDAQ $10.0160 $40.0640 XLYS NASDAQ $10.0360 $40.1440 XPH NYSE Group $16.2400 $64.9600 XRO NYSE Group $8.4840 $33.9360 XSD NYSE Group $17.8840 $71.5360

