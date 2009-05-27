Help! What Should I Ask Jason Calacanis At Startup 2009?

There are eight days to go until Startup 2009.



Our judges have selected the 10 winners of our startup contest. The 10 companies will each have 5 minutes at the conference to deliver their pitches live to our judges and 5 minutes to defend themselves in Q&A. Then, at the end of the day, with the help of our audience, our judges will award the $75,000 Grand Prize to the “most investable” company.

The company pitches will be delivered in two morning conference sessions, and the community deliberation and voting will take place in the afternoon. In between, I’ll be grilling two panels of VCs and three entrepreneurs–Jason Calacanis, John Battelle, and Chris Hughes–about topics critical to the entrepreneurial process. Including:

How to raise a boatload of money at a huge valuation

How not to get screwed by your professional partners

How to get up off the mat when everyone else has counted you out

How to know when to step aside

How to handle the fear, uncertainty, and doubt–and the ridicule.

These are questions every entrepreneur has to deal with at some point. But we’ve got three unique individuals in the room–Jason, John, and Chris–each with their own set of experiences, skills, and tactics.

So what do you want to know?

Please help me prepare by lobbing in questions you’re eager to hear the answers to. Write them in the comments below, or send them to [email protected].

More info on the conference here. If you haven’t bought your tickets yet, you can get them here >

