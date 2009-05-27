Help! What Should I Ask Jason Calacanis At Startup 2009?

Henry Blodget

There are eight days to go until Startup 2009

Our judges have selected the 10 winners of our startup contest.  The 10 companies will each have 5 minutes at the conference to deliver their pitches live to our judges and 5 minutes to defend themselves in Q&A. Then, at the end of the day, with the help of our audience, our judges will award the $75,000 Grand Prize to the “most investable” company.

The company pitches will be delivered in two morning conference sessions, and the community deliberation and voting will take place in the afternoon.  In between, I’ll be grilling two panels of VCs and three entrepreneurs–Jason Calacanis, John Battelle, and Chris Hughes–about topics critical to the entrepreneurial process.  Including:

  • How to raise a boatload of money at a huge valuation
  • How not to get screwed by your professional partners
  • How to get up off the mat when everyone else has counted you out
  • How to know when to step aside
  • How to handle the fear, uncertainty, and doubt–and the ridicule.

These are questions every entrepreneur has to deal with at some point.  But we’ve got three unique individuals in the room–Jason, John, and Chris–each with their own set of experiences, skills, and tactics.

So what do you want to know?

Please help me prepare by lobbing in questions you’re eager to hear the answers to.  Write them in the comments below, or send them to [email protected].

More info on the conference here.  If you haven’t bought your tickets yet, you can get them here >

f?id=49bea0e1796c7af0006ce9db

Conference Details

f?id=49beb85e14b9b9c8008305f0

Top 10

Tickets

Venue

Application

Eligibility

Rules

Sponsors

f?id=49beb872796c7ad500514369

Sponsors

f?id=49beb85e14b9b9c8008305f0

Founding VC Sponsor:

Premier Sponsor:

Venture Capital Sponsors:

f?id=49b0340b14b9b93d004ee204
f?id=49e494df796c7a4700d02e55

Contest Sponsors:

Marketechnique logo
DataPipe logo
f?id=4a0cdd6d4b54377d0001c196
jungledisk logo
rackspace logo
f?id=49fb19a5796c7aa4008a1c2e
f?id=49fb1a5614b9b98200988768
f?id=49c2a7ff14b9b9f200ab69ab
mogulus logo
f?id=49de400e14b9b9f900ab0647

Media Sponsor:

f?id=49e4d6af796c7adb00589b94
f?id=49d4bb43796c7ad000579204

Co-host:

f?id=49beb872796c7ad500514369

Startup 2009 Snapshot

Host: Henry Blodget

Startup Judges: George Bell of General Catalyst, Eric Hippeau of Softbank, Rick Heitzmann of FirstMark, David Pakman of Venrock, Larry Bettino of Starvest, Dan Frommer of SAI, Matt Marshall of VentureBeat.

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Location: NYC

More information >
Tickets >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us startups