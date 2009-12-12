Help! We Need You! Come Work At The Business Insider!

Good news! The Business Insider is growing really fast, and we need a bunch more talented folks to join the team.
Happily, we’re not a three-person sweatshop anymore. (We do still work hard, though–so please stay with your current employer if that’s a bummer for you). We’re venture-funded, we pay well, and we offer good benefits. And we have a super-dedicated team.
So come join us!
Some specific opportunities below. Please send note and resume to our COO, Julie Hansen ([email protected]).
Sales and Business
- Account executive (Los Angeles)
- Sales planner
- Ad operations manager
Editorial
- Senior editor (Energy, infrastructure, transportation, cleantech)
- Senior editor (Sports business)
- Writer (Law)
- Producer (Email)
- Editorial Interns (Paid, General)
Research
- Junior Internet analyst (digital media, ecommerce, mobile)
Events
- Event manager
PERKS:
Cool newsroom:
Engraved door! (Sorry–door with stickers that look like engraving)
Corner office!
Happy colleagues!
Vast new office expansion (Your desk here!)
