Help! We Need You! Come Work At The Business Insider!

Good news! The Business Insider is growing really fast, and we need a bunch more talented folks to join the team.



Happily, we’re not a three-person sweatshop anymore. (We do still work hard, though–so please stay with your current employer if that’s a bummer for you). We’re venture-funded, we pay well, and we offer good benefits. And we have a super-dedicated team.

So come join us!

Some specific opportunities below. Please send note and resume to our COO, Julie Hansen ([email protected]).

Sales and Business

Account executive (Los Angeles)

Sales planner

Ad operations manager

Editorial

Senior editor (Energy, infrastructure, transportation, cleantech)

Senior editor (Sports business)

Writer (Law)

Producer (Email)

Editorial Interns (Paid, General)

Research

Junior Internet analyst (digital media, ecommerce, mobile)

Events

Event manager

PERKS:

Cool newsroom:



Engraved door! (Sorry–door with stickers that look like engraving)

Corner office!

Happy colleagues!

Vast new office expansion (Your desk here!)

