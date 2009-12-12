Help! We Need You! Come Work At The Business Insider!

Henry Blodget
Video Team

Good news!  The Business Insider is growing really fast, and we need a bunch more talented folks to join the team.

Happily, we’re not a three-person sweatshop anymore. (We do still work hard, though–so please stay with your current employer if that’s a bummer for you).  We’re venture-funded, we pay well, and we offer good benefits.  And we have a super-dedicated team.

So come join us!

Some specific opportunities below.  Please send note and resume to our COO, Julie Hansen ([email protected]). 

Sales and Business

  • Account executive (Los Angeles)
  • Sales planner
  • Ad operations manager

Editorial

  • Senior editor (Energy, infrastructure, transportation, cleantech)
  • Senior editor (Sports business)
  • Writer (Law)
  • Producer (Email)
  • Editorial Interns (Paid, General)

Research

  • Junior Internet analyst (digital media, ecommerce, mobile)

Events

  • Event manager

PERKS:

Cool newsroom:

Video Team

Engraved door!  (Sorry–door with stickers that look like engraving)

Video Team

Corner office!

Corner office

Happy colleagues!

Video Team

Vast new office expansion (Your desk here!)

Vast New Office

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.