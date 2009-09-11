Help! We Need An Email Guru!

Our email business has grown big enough that we need someone to run it for us.



Hopefully that’s you!

Formal job listing below. If interested, please send notes/resumes to our publisher, Julie Hansen ([email protected]).

We are in search of an Email Product Manager to oversee all aspects of the company’s email newsletter publishing. In this position you’ll manage and execute the production of daily newsletters, develop new newsletter products, and grow the newsletter lists through marketing and partnership efforts. You will also develop and manage targeted email marketing campaigns in support of our event and subscription businesses. Your focus will be on ensuring high deliverability, open rates, user engagement, and revenue.

These emails are vital to our relationship with our users and to our business model, so the Email Product Manager will be in a high profile position that will have a large influence on the company’s continuing growth.

We need someone who will utilise email best practices, testing, and metrics to drive continuous improvement of the email newsletters and all marketing emails. The email Marketing Manager will work with our email delivery system and content and technical teams to produce, test, QA and deploy all email sends. You will make sure that revenue and customer satisfaction goals are met and the company’s overall strategy is supported.

If you like to work at a fast pace and daily deadlines keep your adrenaline pumping, this opportunity may be a good fit for you. You work will be critically important to the successful development of new revenue streams including ecommerce and offline events.

We are looking for someone who is analytical and detail-oriented. We want all email products to be continually optimised – from creative direction to making subject lines are attention-grabbing. We want someone who will become the go to person on Sailthru, our email delivery tool. We want you to own all email campaigns and products!

Specific responsibilities include:

· Create the roadmap for email products including feature lists and prioritization

· Help develop vision and identify consumer and brand needs

· Collaborate with editorial, sales, engineering, and management to define, develop and launch new email products

· Develop an aggressive testing plan to maximise campaign performance based on experience gained from prior tests and an understanding of the customer, product, competition, and market

· Support and work closely with both internal and external business partners in the planning, strategy, production, execution, reporting, and analysis of outbound email marketing

· Manage subscriber email, mailing lists, and unsubscribe lists

· Maintaining reporting on key metrics for marketing programs

· Drive subscriber growth

· Closely monitor consumer behaviour, market trends, and competitor activities in the email newsletter space

· Have a firm understanding of the CAN-SPAM Act of 2003 and ensure compliance

Skills required:

· Demonstrated understanding of email marketing best practices with a track record of meeting campaign performance goals

· Outstanding organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple priorities

· Excellent people skills to work across the organisation

· Experience with databases, segmentation, multivariate testing and/or other marketing testing, and marketing data analysis

· Strong quantitative skills with an ability to identify trends/insights from data

· Strong communication skills

