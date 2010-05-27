Europe Is So Toast, Says Hedgeye's Keith McCullough: France, Italy Will Crash Next

You already know that Greece is bust and that Spain is probably right on its heels. But we bet you haven’t worried enough about the next European disaster-in-the-making–FRANCE.



That’s right–the land of wine, cheese, and Lance Armstrong. Keith McCullough, CEO and founder of research firm Hedgeye, says that upcoming debt maturities will blow up France (and Italy) as soon as next quarter. And the U.S. is next.

Don’t Miss..

– Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough: The U.S. Collapse Will Follow Europe’s, And Bernanke Will Be Fired

– How To Invest Like Warren Buffett And Peter Lynch

– The Small Pool Of Smart VCs In New York Has Expanded

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: CLICK HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.