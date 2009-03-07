Hate Your Financial Advisor? We've Got A Site For You

Have at it!

(Full disclosure: The site was created by a financial advisory firm called Gross Domestic Product, which probably wouldn’t object to having your business. Not a bad way to get it, either!)

Here’s a taste:

We want to know what you hate about your Advisor….

March 6, 2009 by gdpwealth

Maybe it’s a trainwreck, maybe it’s how they purposely insert your name into every sentence they use, maybe it’s the way they constantly tow the company line. Whatever it is, we want to let you vent here. We hope it’s therapeutic, cathartic, and some are humorous. Leave a comment. This is your forum. This is your chance to warn others of your mistake or let us all laugh together at some moronic stuff your advisor tried to suggest. We hope it lightens the load on your shoulders.

on March 6, 2009 at 2:01 am | Reply Nice Idea. first. And you nailed it. My advisor loves to say my name all of the time, it’s like a bad amway seminar. Don’t know why I’ve stayed. on March 6, 2009 at 2:13 am | Reply cheese I’m not with this advisor now, but my old advisor smelled like cheese. really. no kidding. cheese. all of the time. and he tried to sell me all of his firms mutual funds.–i left. on March 6, 2009 at 2:14 am | Reply John C. I’m my own advisor, i wish I could fire myself–I suck. on March 6, 2009 at 2:18 am | Reply Old Dog My advisor moved me into a ton of hedge funds about two years ago. I’ve gotten my arse handed to me, told him to sell the hedge funds december of last year. I told him to cash me out of the rest of my stocks two weeks ago. he just kept saying, we’ve got think long term. on March 6, 2009 at 2:20 am | Reply I don’t know why It’s a great question–I’ve always wondered if my broker was telling me straight. all of this mess with the banks and investment firms really makes me wonder…. on March 6, 2009 at 2:23 am | Reply Citi He told me to buy C at 20. then 8. then 4. never once said sell. It’s just as much my fault, but I thought he knew what was going on. on March 6, 2009 at 2:28 am | Reply Truth how many stocks did i buy with a strong buy recommendation on them? –I now think strong buy means, Attn: hedge funds please start shorting this stock NOW. cool idea. on March 6, 2009 at 2:58 am | Reply The Firm I don’t hate my broker, I hate her firm. I’ve told her to leave or i will. on March 6, 2009 at 3:05 am | Reply ? U-BS and merrill should be lynched. I have accounts at both. what a joke. on March 6, 2009 at 3:35 am | Reply obama non-grada I want to fire obama–can we fire him yet? on March 6, 2009 at 3:47 am | Reply His name is Doug My dad used him. I stayed with him because my dad liked him. He never takes my call–he always has something to sell me. We loaded up on preferreds last year, when all of the banks seemed to be issuing them. I’ve been decimated. I’ve been interviewing people for about a week now. good idea on the site. thanks. on March 6, 2009 at 4:35 am | Reply Anonymous i don’t hate my broker either, but the firms are so crooked. I agree with ‘the firm’ it’s time to think about moving my money somewhere else.

