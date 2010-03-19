Has Attack-Lawyer Gloria Allred Launched A Coordinated Assault On Tiger Woods?

Want it to stop, Tiger? Show me the money!

The lawyer for the porn star who just ruined Tiger Woods’ life again by publishing seriously raunchy text messages is none other than Gloria Allred.Who is Gloria Allred? Well, let’s just say she’s no shrinking violet.



She’s also the lawyer of other alleged Tiger mistresses, including Rachel Uchitel.

Allred was not happy with Tiger’s public apology a few weeks ago. In fact, she blasted it as pathetic.

Allred has also been negotiating with Tiger’s attorneys for a settlement on behalf of her clients.

It seems reasonable to assume, therefore, that Allred could have orchestrated the release of today’s sext messages, with the message to Tiger’s attorneys being:

“How’d you like those, fellas? Lots more where those came from.”

Was Allred behind this? Or did her client Joslyn James just take matters into her own hands? We contacted Allred and asked her to confirm whether the texts were from Tiger, whether James and Tiger are involved in any legal dispute and which of Tiger’s lady friends Allred is representing. She responded, via email, with a simple, “No comment.”

Meanwhile, another question follows from this. Is this why Tiger hired George Bush’s press man, Ari Fleischer? Ari’s going to be busy today.

