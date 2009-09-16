Harvard Research Confirms: People On Twitter And Facebook Are Just Like Us!

The bottom line from Harvard Business School’s exhaustive study into how people use social networks?



People do the same things on Twitter and Facebook that they do in the real world!

Specifically:

Men spend most of their time looking at women they don’t know.

Men spend some of their time looking at women they do know.

Women spend most of their time looking at women they do know.

Men like to look at women but they don’t like to listen to anything they say

