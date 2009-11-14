Harry Potter Star Radcliffe: I'm Not A Pothead

Good thing the filming’s done…



NYP: “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe has denied he’s a pothead after he was photographed smoking what looked like a joint at a London party.

The boy-wizard actor insists he was puffing on a hand-rolled cigarette. Radcliffe was pictured on a newspaper front page smoking with a bizarre, comic-looking beard etched on his face. His rep said, “Daniel does smoke the occasional roll-up cigarette, but he was not doing anything more than this.” “Potter” fans have already been rocked by the clean-cut star’s nude turn on Broadway in “Equus,” and his admission that he likes cougars.

