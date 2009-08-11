Half Of US Homeowners Will Be Underwater By 2011

Last week, Deutsche Bank analyst Karen Weaver published a report that shook up the “housing is recovering” crowd. She predicted that, by next year, nearly half of American homeowners with mortgages will be underwater.
Before we go into the details, here’s a basic refresher on the US housing market:
- There are approximately 110 million households in the U.S.
- About 75.5 million of these are homeowners.
- Approximately 68% of the 76 million, or 51.6 million, have mortgages.
- 14 million U.S. homeowners, 27% of those with mortgages, were underwater at the end of Q1 (DB estimates)
- DB estimates that nearly half of the 52 million mortgagors will be underwater by the end of next year.
(Note that this is half of those with mortgages, not half of all households)
DB’s estimates are based on city-level projections of where house prices will bottom. DB made these projections before the startlingly good Case Shiller numbers last month. If the Case Shiller numbers herald a recovery, as many bulls suggest, then DB’s “underwater” forecasts may be too aggressive.
On the other hand, if the June Case Shiller numbers were just a head-fake, as we and other analysts suspect, then DB’s estimates will probably be right on the money.
The three bars on the left show three estimates for the number of underwater households at the end of Q1.
The two bars on the right show two estimates for next year. DB takes a much more dour view than President Obama's favourite economist, Mark Zandi at Economy.com.
Source: Deutsche Bank
National house prices were down 33% from the peak in April. DB thinks they're headed to down 40%.
If the Case Shiller numbers last month herald an imminent recovery, as many bulls are saying, we won't hit down 40%. If they were just a head-fake, as we and others suspect, then we will.
In any event: Some cities are much worse than others, but there's nowhere to hide.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Thankfully, not ALL mortgages are underwater. Here's how DB breaks down the market at Q1 2009.
Blue = solidly positive equity
Yellow = some equity
Green = at the money (before realtor commissions and sale taxes)
Pink, Red = hosed
Source: Deutsche Bank
Unfortunately, next year will look a lot worse. Again:
Blue = solidly positive equity
Yellow = some equity
Green = at the money (before realtor commissions and sale taxes)
Pink, Red = hosed
Source: Deutsche Bank
Don't forget that all this hand-wringing about subprime, Alt-As, and Option ARMs is just a sideshow.
The vast majority of the mortgage market is composed of 'prime' loans (Blue or 'Conforming' in this chart) and 'Prime Jumbos' (Yellow).
Those loans are the ones that are going to plunge underwater next.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Only 1 in 7 prime loans are underwater right now. So your neighbour's screwed, but you're fine.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Unfortunately, next year, almost 1 in 2 Prime loans will be underwater.
So you'll be screwed, too.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Own a McMansion (or a shack in a desirable 'hood)? One in three of you are underwater right now.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Next year, almost half of Jumbo mortgagors will be drowning.
Source: Deutsche Bank
And how are all those crappy non-Prime loans (Subprime, Alt-A, Option ARM) doing?
Just as you would expect...
Source: Deutsche Bank
The reason all this is important is that, if you're underwater, you're much more likely to default on your mortgage than if you have some equity.
You're ESPECIALLY likely to default, moreover, if you're deeply underwater.
In the last housing bust, house prices in Massachusetts fell about 16% (see chart). Approximately 7% of borrowers who were underwater defaulted.
7% isn't that bad, but for four reasons, DB's Karen Weaver thinks the impact will be much worse this time around:
- The house price drop is much worse, so borrowers are more deeply underwater. The Mass drop was 16%. We're already at 33% nationally.
- Superior borrower quality in the Massachusetts data. More prime, conforming mortgage loans
- More fixed-rate loans in the Massachusetts data.
- Lower unemployment. Mass unemployment peaked at 9.1%. We're now at 9.4% nationwide.
So, bottom line, more negative equity will lead to more foreclosures.
On a positive note, the level of foreclosures would have to be vastly higher than the Massachusetts data to really surprise anyone at this point. If 20% of the 25 million households that slip underwater default (3X the Massachusetts rate), that will be 6 million foreclosures. Most analysts are already expecting numbers in that range.
Source: Deutsche Bank
