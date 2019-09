From MarketWatch:

Stocks have lost $11 trillion in market value since the October 2007 peak, based on the Dow Jones Wilshire 5000 index, which includes nearly every U.S.-listed stock. Losses since the start of 2009 are $2.6 trillion. Nearly half of all stocks in the index are now trading at less than $5, and 37% are under $3.

