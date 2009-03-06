Crash Of 2008 Now Worse Than Crash Of 1929

We just hit another milestone. The market has now fallen farther faster than it did during the Great Crash of 1929-1932.



Floyd Norris, NYT:

It has been 513 calendar days since the stock market peaked on Oct. 9, 2007. Since then, the S.&P. 500 is down 56 per cent and the Dow is off 53 per cent.

On Jan. 29, 1931 — the identical number of days after the 1929 market peak — the S.&P. 500 was down 49 per cent and the Dow was down 56 per cent. The 1929 crash got off to a much faster start, but we have now more or less caught up.

And here’s a chart by Doug Short at dshort.com that illustrates the point. In case you’re obsessed, Doug updates the chart every day:

