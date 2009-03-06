Crash Of 2008 Now Worse Than Crash Of 1929

Henry Blodget

We just hit another milestone.  The market has now fallen farther faster than it did during the Great Crash of 1929-1932.

Floyd Norris, NYT:

It has been 513 calendar days since the stock market peaked on Oct. 9, 2007. Since then, the S.&P. 500 is down 56 per cent and the Dow is off 53 per cent.

On Jan. 29, 1931 — the identical number of days after the 1929 market peak — the S.&P. 500 was down 49 per cent and the Dow was down 56 per cent. The 1929 crash got off to a much faster start, but we have now more or less caught up.

And here’s a chart by Doug Short at dshort.com that illustrates the point.  In case you’re obsessed, Doug updates the chart every day:

 

