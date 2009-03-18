Grassley Clarifies AIG Demand: Don't Kill Selves, Just Say "Sorry"

When Senator Chuck Grassley said AIG executives should “resign or go commit suicide,” he didn’t really mean it that way.



Bloomberg: U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said he wants “contrition” from executives of insurer American International Group Inc. for their company’s problems, after earlier saying they should follow Japanese tradition and “resign or go commit suicide.”

“Of course, I don’t want anybody to go commit suicide, but I do want some contrition,” Grassley, an Iowa Republican, said today in a Bloomberg Television interview.

Earlier, Grassley said in an interview with Cedar Rapids, Iowa, radio station WMT that AIG executives should follow the Japanese method and “come before the American people and take that deep bow and say I’m sorry. And then either do one of two things, resign or go commit suicide.”

