Grantham: You Should Buy Now Even Though Market Could Tank

Should you really buy stocks now, when the whole world is going to hell in a handbasket?



Yes.

Why?

Because stock prices are now low enough that they are priced to return about 10%+ per year over the next 10 years.

Importantly, this does NOT mean that stocks can’t fall another 50% from here. They can. And they very well might. It just means that, if history is any guide, stock prices should be compellingly higher 10 years from now.

Jeremy Grantham expresses the choice succinctly:

Life is simple: if you invest too much too soon you

will regret it; “How could you have done this with the

economy so bad, the market in free fall, and the history

books screaming about overruns?” On the other hand,

if you invest too little after talking about handsome

potential returns and the market rallies, you deserve to

be shot.

Jeremy’s full argument below. Interestingly, he has again revised his “fair value” estimate for the S&P 500 down, this time to 900–which is still 20% above where the market is now. Before the market collapsed, Jeremy put fair value at 975. Let’s hope that trend doesn’t continue.

Grantham, Reinvesting When Terrified



