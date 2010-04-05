Watch Gowalla Pretend It's Not Fighting For Its Life Against Foursquare

Click through to watch me pretend that I’m not scared to death!

After reading Kara Swisher’s happy intro to her interview with Gowalla CEO Josh Williams, you might be forgiven for thinking the location-based space is so vast that there are no competitive pressures and that all the players will co-exist as a happy, successful family.Please.



If ever there was a business in which one player will emerge as the industry standard and all other players will be toast, it’s this one.

Think back a few years to the beginning of the “status” wars. There was Twitter, Jaiku, Pownce, Plurk, and a dozen other clones.

Now there’s one: Twitter.

And it will be the same for location-based services. (Who wants to check in to multiple services? No one.)

In recent weeks, the evidence has suggested that Foursquare is starting to run away with this one. If Josh doesn’t wake up every morning absolutely terrified, he and Gowalla might as well quit right now.

