Government Witness Intimidation In Broadcom Case Was "Shameful," Says Judge

Prosecutors have an immense amount of power, especially in white-collar proceedings. The cost of defence is so high, and the penalties for conviction are so great, that only those with nothing (or everything) to lose can go to trial.

Thanks to the way sentences are calculated, moreover (based on the “amount” of the fraud), defendants at public companies often risk life in prison if they choose to fight charges.

With great power, of course, comes great responsibility. So it is more than distressing to hear a neutral party, in this case the judge in the Broadcom case, describe the government’s conduct as “shameful.”

BASED ON THE COMPLETE RECORD NOW BEFORE ME, I FIND THAT THE GOVERNMENT HAS INTIMIDATED AND IMPROPERLY INFLUENCED THE THREE WITNESSES CRITICAL TO MR. RUEHLE’S defence. THE CUMULATIVE EFFECT OF THAT MISCONDUCT HAS DISTORTED THE TRUTH-FINDING PROCESS AND COMPROMISED THE INTEGRITY OF THE TRIAL.

TO SUBMIT THIS CASE TO THE JURY WOULD MAKE A MOCKERY OF MR. RUEHLE’S CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO COMPULSORY PROCESS AND A FAIR TRIAL. THE SIXTH AMENDMENT TO THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION GUARANTEES THE ACCUSED THE RIGHT TO COMPULSORY PROCESS FOR WITNESSES IN ITS defence. FOR THIS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO HAVE TRUE MEANING, THE GOVERNMENT MUST NOT DO ANYTHING TO INTIMIDATE OR IMPROPERLY INFLUENCE WITNESSES. SADLY, GOVERNMENT DID SO IN THIS CASE.

…

FINALLY, LET ME FOCUS ON DR. SAMUELI. THE UNCONTROVERTED EVIDENCE AT TRIAL ESTABLISHED THAT DR. SAMUELI WAS A BRILLIANT ENGINEER AND A MAN OF INCREDIBLE INTEGRITY. THERE WAS NO EVIDENCE AT TRIAL TO SUGGEST THAT DR. SAMUELI DID ANYTHING WRONG, LET ALONE CRIMINAL. YET, THE GOVERNMENT EMBARKED ON A CAMPAIGN OF INTIMIDATION AND OTHER MISCONDUCT TO EMBARRASS HIM AND BRING HIM DOWN.

… ONE MUST CONCLUDE THAT THE GOVERNMENT ENGAGED IN THIS MISCONDUCT TO PRESSURE DR. SAMUELI TO FALSELY ADMIT GUILT AND INCRIMINATE MR. RUEHLE OR, IF HE WAS UNWILLING TO MAKE SUCH A FALSE ADMISSION AND INCRIMINATION, TO DESTROY DR. SAMUELI’S CREDIBILITY AS A WITNESS FOR MR. RUEHLE.

NEEDLESS TO SAY, THE GOVERNMENT’S TREATMENT OF DR. SAMUELI WAS SHAMEFUL AND CONTRARY TO AMERICAN VALUES OF DECENCY AND JUSTICE.

…

THE GOVERNMENT’S MISCONDUCT HAS COMPROMISED THE INTEGRITY AND LEGITIMACY OF THE CASE AND THE EVIDENCE AT MR. RUEHLE’S TRIAL ESTABLISHED THE SEC WILL HAVE GREAT DIFFICULTY PROVING THAT THE DEFENDANTS ACTED WITH THE RECKLESS SCIENTER [INTENT].

THE ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND GUIDELINES UP WERE NOT CLEAR, AND THERE WAS CONSIDERABLE DEBATE IN THE HIGH-TECH INDUSTRY AS TO THE PROPER ACCOUNTING TREATMENT FOR STOCK OPTION GRANTS. INDEED, APPLE AND MICROSOFT WERE ENGAGING IN THE EXACT SAME PRACTICES AS THOSE OF BROADCOM.

NOW, I’M SURE THERE ARE GOING TO BE MANY PEOPLE WHO ARE GOING TO BE CRITICAL OF MY DECISION IN THIS CASE AND ARGUE THAT I’M BEING TOO HARD ON THE GOVERNMENT. I STRONGLY DISAGREE. I HAVE A SOLEMN OBLIGATION TO HOLD THE GOVERNMENT TO THE CONSTITUTION. I’M DOING NOTHING MORE AND NOTHING LESS. AND I ASK MY CRITICS TO PUT THEMSELVES IN THE SHOES OF THE ACCUSED.

YOU ARE CHARGED WITH SERIOUS CRIMES AND, IF CONVICTED ON THEM, YOU WILL SPEND THE REST OF YOUR LIFE IN PRISON. YOU ONLY HAVE THREE WITNESSES TO PROVE YOUR INNOCENCE AND GOVERNMENT HAS INTIMIDATED AND IMPROPERLY INFLUENCED EACH ONE OF THEM. IS THAT FAIR? IS THAT JUSTICE? I SAY ABSOLUTELY NOT.

I’D LIKE TO CONCLUDE WITH THE POWERFUL AND INSIGHTFUL PASSAGE FROM THE U.S. SUPREME COURT IN THE CASE OF BERGER V. UNITED STATES.

“THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY IS THE REPRESENTATIVE, NOT OF AN ORDINARY PARTY TO A CONTROVERSY, BUT OF A SOVEREIGNTY WHOSE OBLIGATION TO GOVERN IMPARTIALLY IS AS COMPELLING AS ITS OBLIGATION TO GOVERN AT ALL, AND WHOSE INTEREST, THEREFORE, IN A CRIMINAL PROSECUTION IS NOT THAT IT SHALL WIN A CASE, BUT THAT JUSTICE SHALL BE DONE. AS SUCH, HE IS IN A PECULIAR AND A VERY DEFINITE SENSE THE SERVANT OF THE LAW, THE TWOFOLD AIM OF WHICH IS THAT GUILT SHALL NOT ESCAPE OR INNOCENT SUFFER.

HE MAY PROSECUTE WITH EARNESTNESS AND VIGOR. INDEED, HE SHOULD DO SO. BUT WHILE HE MAY STRIKE HARD BLOWS, HE IS NOT AT LIBERTY TO STRIKE FOUL ONES. IT IS MUCH HIS DUTY TO REFRAIN FROM IMPROPER METHODS CALCULATED TO PRODUCE A WRONGFUL CONVICTION AS IT IS TO USE EVERY LEGITIMATE MEANS TO BRING ABOUT A JUST ONE.”

I SINCERELY REGRET THAT THE GOVERNMENT DID NOT HEED THE RIGHTEOUS WORDS OF THE SUPREME COURT.

Photo excerpt: Orange County Register. Click here for a full gallery >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.