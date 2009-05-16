Google's Outage Caused 5% Internet Traffic Decline

What’s bad for Google is now bad for the whole Internet.



Information Week: The service disruption at Google on Thursday morning caused a 5% drop in Internet traffic, underscoring the extent to which Internet users and other Web sites depend on the company.

Arbor Networks chief scientist Craig Labovitz observed in a blog post that failures happen. “[B]ut if you happen to be Google (NSDQ: GOOG) and your content constitutes up to 5% of all Internet traffic, people notice,” he said.

As a consequence of Google’s problems, business Web sites that depended on services like Google Analytics took twice as long to load on average and were twice as likely to fail, according to Web infrastructure management company Gomez. And among online retailers, transactions took four times as long as usual to complete.

