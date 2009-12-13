GooglePhone Taking The World By Storm

Google confirmed that it is handing out Google Phones to employees in a blog post this morning.



“Googlephone” immediately became one of the top search terms in the country. And Twitter is abuzz about it.

Here’s the blog post:

At Google, we are constantly experimenting with new products and technologies, and often ask employees to test these products for quick feedback and suggestions for improvements in a process we call dogfooding (from “eating your own dogfood”). Well this holiday season, we are taking dogfooding to a new level.

We recently came up with the concept of a mobile lab, which is a device that combines innovative hardware from a partner with software that runs on Android to experiment with new mobile features and capabilities, and we shared this device with Google employees across the globe. This means they get to test out a new technology and help improve it.

Unfortunately, because dogfooding is a process exclusively for Google employees, we cannot share specific product details. We hope to share more after our dogfood diet.

Here’s a TechCrunch rundown on what some Googlers have been saying about it.

The picture on the right is supposedly what the phone looks like.

Meanwhile, the big question remains: How can Google release a hardware device without driving its Android hardware partners insane with rage?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.