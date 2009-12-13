GooglePhone Picture!*

UPDATE 2: Google’s phone is called the Nexus One, says the Wall Street Journal.



This picture from the Unlockr might be the phone. They have others pictures on their site.

Original: Here’s a picture ( supposedly, per Paul Suarez of PC World) of the Google Phone everyone is going bananas about.

It’s the one on the right:

*UPDATE: Readers say this isn’t the new one, though the source above says the new one looks just like this one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.