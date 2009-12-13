GooglePhone Picture!*

UPDATE 2: Google’s phone is called the Nexus One, says the Wall Street Journal.
This picture from the Unlockr might be the phone. They have others pictures on their site.
Original: Here’s a picture ( supposedly, per Paul Suarez of PC World) of the Google Phone everyone is going bananas about.
It’s the one on the right:
*UPDATE: Readers say this isn’t the new one, though the source above says the new one looks just like this one.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.