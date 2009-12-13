GooglePhone Picture!*

Henry Blodget

UPDATE 2: Google’s phone is called the Nexus One, says the Wall Street Journal.

This picture from the Unlockr might be the phone. They have others pictures on their site.

google phone unlocker

Original: Here’s a picture ( supposedly, per Paul Suarez of PC World) of the Google Phone everyone is going bananas about

It’s the one on the right:

Google Phone

*UPDATE: Readers say this isn’t the new one, though the source above says the new one looks just like this one.

