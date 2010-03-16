Google Stops Censoring Some Searches On China Search Engine

Kiss our ni hao, baby!!

Google appears to have stopped censoring its China search engine, at least for some searches, says Beijing resident and MarketWatch founder Bill Bishop.Bill says these search results, for the student movement in “89,” include pictures of tanks and student protesters, which the censored results didn’t. Other searches are still censored, Bill adds.



It’s possible the “89” results are a glitch, but given the apparent impasse in negotiations, this seems unlikely.

More likely, Google is trying to get the Chinese government to formally boot Google out of China. This would make the Chinese government look bad, and it would also look better than Google withdrawing in a huff.

