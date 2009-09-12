From a PaidContent interview with Josh Cohen of Google News:



There’s a lot more we can do on the social nature of news. I think Digg does a great job of that. There’s such a social nature to how information overall is consumed now. We have some things were working on in that area.

Sounds like Google’s planning a Digg-killer! Or a Twitter-Facebook-type news distribution clone. Or something.

(That’s not Josh Cohen at right, by the way. You can see a fine-looking picture of Josh at PaidContent. That’s the fine-looking Jay Adelson of Digg. The man who would be killed.)

(Thanks to Mathew Ingram for spotting this).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.