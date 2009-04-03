Google Not In Talks To Buy Twitter, TechCrunch Wrong Again -- Swisher

The odd-couple Valley boxing match between heavyweight bruiser Michael Arrington and flyweight ballbuster Kara Swisher continues.

In today’s round, Kara trashes Michael’s titillating story that Google is in late-stage talks to buy Twitter:

While the “news” that Google was in “late-stage” talks to acquire Twitter, which TechCrunch reported last night, certainly sounds exciting, it isn’t accurate in any way, according to a number of sources BoomTown spoke to close to the situation.

In fact, Twitter and Google have simply been engaged in “some product-related discussions,” according to one source, around real-time search and the search giant better crawling the microblogging service.

Said a source close to Twitter: “There was a discussion with [Google executive Marissa Mayer’s] group about real-time search and about product stuff. It was a couple weeks ago. It was very preliminary…and that was that.”

More importantly, said another source about the idea of an imminent acquisition or serious acquisition or even early talks: “Seriously, no negotiations, no deal, nada.” Keep reading >

Will Michael defend his manhood and his story? We’re on the edge of our seats.

