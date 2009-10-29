Google Launches Full-Song Music Search

Google users who put the name of a song into the search engine will get, as the top result, information about the musician and an opportunity to stream the song from one of two services, Lala and MySpace Music. People who click on that link will, in most cases, get a pop-up window that allows them to play the full song once, for free, along with a link to buy the song.



Entering an album name or band name into Google yields similar free listening opportunities.

