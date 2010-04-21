Google In Talks To Buy Huge Flight Search Engine ITA For ~$1 Billion

You’ll be working for me one day, Steve…

From Serena Saitto, Brian Womack and Tim Mullaney, Bloomberg: Google Inc. is in talks to acquire ITA Software Inc., a maker of travel programs used by companies including Orbitz Worldwide Inc. and Microsoft Corp., three people familiar with the matter said.



ITA Software, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, may seek about $1 billion, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions haven’t been made public. The talks may not lead to a transaction, said the people.

With tools that help users find flight information online, ITA Software may help Google compete with travel-search features offered by Microsoft.

