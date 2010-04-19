Google Hiring Private Jets To Fly Marooned Staff Home From Europe

Next stop, Googleplex.

Gotta love Google…A reader forwards what is said to be part of an email sent out internally:



Good morning Googlers. We recognise many of you are stranded and would like to get home. We are working on several possible moves of staff through the use of chartered aircraft. At this point we don’t have confirmation on those plans so we need you to be ready to move quickly. For U.S. workers needing to exit Europe we are trying to arrange a flight out of Southern Europe on Wednesday.

This means you’ll need to depart Dublin, London, Zurich or other Google offices to be at the departure location by Wednesday morning. We will be providing coaches to take people from some of those offices to the departure point. You may be spending many hours on the bus and will need to leave on short notice once we have the flight confirmed. PLEASE BE PACKED AND READY TO GO MONDAY, bringing your belongings to the office. Once in the U.S. you’ll need to work travel arrangements to your final destination. “

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.