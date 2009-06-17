Google Gains More Search Share, Everyone Else Loses

May search share reverted to trend: Google gained a point, everyone else–including Yahoo–lost.

Google (GOOG) now has 65% of the U.S. market, and is likely on its way to 75%+.

Yahoo’s (YHOO) share dropped again: The several month streak of gaining share earlier this year has come to an end.

In its last month pre-Bing, Microsoft (MSFT) continued its usual pattern–down. Bing curiosity will likely drive Microsoft’s June and, possibly, July numbers up. The key will be what happens later in the summer and fall. We suspect that by the end of the year, unless Microsoft is straight-up buying traffic, the Bing numbers will trend back down.

Here’s JP Morgan’s Imran Khan:

comScore released May 2009 core search volume and market share data for the US. We note that this is only one data point and is not necessarily predictive of 2Q performance. Following are the data highlights:

According to the data, total US core search volume increased 32.9% Y/Y in May, slightly below the 39.4% Y/Y growth in April. The total growth in the first two months of 2Q accelerated to 36.1% Y/Y from 1Q’s 31.4% Y/Y growth.

Google domestic core search market share was 65.0% in May, up from 64.2% in April. Google grew May core search volume by 39.7% Y/Y, slightly below 45.5% growth in April. Google domestic core search volume growth of 42.5% Y/Y in the first 2 months of 2Q exceeds 1Q’s 40.6% Y/Y increase.

Yahoo! domestic core search market share slightly dropped to 20.1% in May from 20.4% in April. Yahoo! grew May core search volume by 29.5% Y/Y, down from 39.3% Y/Y growth in April. Yahoo!’s first 2 months of 2Q domestic core search volume growth of 34.4% Y/Y is better than 1Q’s 25.2% Y/Y growth.

Microsoft sites’ domestic core search market share was down at 8.0% in May vs. 8.2% in April. Microsoft sites grew May core search volume by 24.9% Y/Y, down from 25.7% Y/Y growth in April. Microsoft sites’ domestic core search volume was up 25.3% Y/Y in the first two months of 2Q vs. 13.9% growth in 1Q.

Ask Network domestic core search market share increased to 3.9% in May from 3.8% in April. Ask grew May core search volume by 14.3% Y/Y, down from 22.9% growth in April. Ask Network domestic core search volume was up by 18.5% Y/Y in the first two months of 2Q vs. 10.6% Y/Y growth in 1Q.

AOL May domestic core search market share declined to 3.1% from 3.4% in April. AOL May core search volume declined by 9.9% Y/Y, down from 1.2% growth in April. AOL domestic core search volume was down 4.3% Y/Y in the first two months of 2Q vs. 2.1% Y/Y growth in 1Q.

