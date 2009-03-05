Google Finally Advertising The Dud Known As "Chrome"

As we’ve discussed, Google needs to reboot its approach to product launches–putting its weight behind a handful of big ones instead of letting dozens of small ones die on the vine. It seems to be doing that to some extent. John Battelle spots an ad on VentureBeat for Chrome:

I was reading a piece on Venturebeat, on Kutano. And this ad was at the bottom.

This is an ad?

Yep. Innaresting. Four years ago (God, yes, I’ve been writing for more than that, er, ummm….22 years, in fact…) anyway, I wrote this about Google and the need to market its products:

