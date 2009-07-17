Google Earnings Cheat Sheet

Henry Blodget
Larry Page White Coat

Google reports Q2 after the close (GOOG).  We’ll be providing live analysis and commentary starting at 4PM ET.  Hope you’ll join us!

Background:

The stock has had a nice run on chatter about the global recovery.  We’ve also heard anecdotal talk of strength in performance-based online ads.  Given this, Google likely has to beat the Street on the revenue to drive the stock higher.  An “in-line” quarter will likely be perceived as a disappointment, as will an earnings “beat” driven by cost savings.

Key Stats (Consensus):

  • Net Revenue: $4.05 billion
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income: $2.1 billion
  • EPS: $5.05
  • Paid Click Growth: +13%
  • CAPEX: $430 million

Here’s Citi analyst Mark Mahaney’s excellent preview and “cheat sheet.”

We are looking for $3,968MM in net revenue (+2% Y/Y and down 3% Q/Q) and $4.85
in non-GAAP EPS (excluding stock-based compensation).  This compares with
consensus expectations of $4,047MM and $5.05.  Based on extensive intra-
quarter channel checks, our model sensitivity work, our FX analysis, and our
Macro read, we believe Street Q2 estimates are reasonable.

In Addition To P&L Results, Key Areas To Focus On — GOOG will clearly provide a fundamentals read for Internet advertising stocks and a sentiment read for all Internet stocks. 

Specific non-P&L issues of interest include:

1) Insight into how various verticals and geographies have been trending;

2) Paid click and CPC growth;

3) Discussion on whether marketers are increasing budgets for Q3 and Q4;

4) International traction and the impact from FX and Hedging activities;

5) Cost cutting measures within the company and its ability
to maintain/grow margins;

6) Thoughts on MSFT’s new search engine, Bing, and Google’s new Chrome O.S.,

7) An update on Display (YouTube and DoubleClick) and Mobile advertising.

