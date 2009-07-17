Google Earnings Cheat Sheet

Google reports Q2 after the close (GOOG). We’ll be providing live analysis and commentary starting at 4PM ET. Hope you’ll join us!

Background:

The stock has had a nice run on chatter about the global recovery. We’ve also heard anecdotal talk of strength in performance-based online ads. Given this, Google likely has to beat the Street on the revenue to drive the stock higher. An “in-line” quarter will likely be perceived as a disappointment, as will an earnings “beat” driven by cost savings.

Key Stats (Consensus):

Net Revenue: $4.05 billion

Non-GAAP Operating Income: $2.1 billion

EPS: $5.05

Paid Click Growth: +13%

CAPEX: $430 million

Here’s Citi analyst Mark Mahaney’s excellent preview and “cheat sheet.”

We are looking for $3,968MM in net revenue (+2% Y/Y and down 3% Q/Q) and $4.85

in non-GAAP EPS (excluding stock-based compensation). This compares with

consensus expectations of $4,047MM and $5.05. Based on extensive intra-

quarter channel checks, our model sensitivity work, our FX analysis, and our

Macro read, we believe Street Q2 estimates are reasonable.

In Addition To P&L Results, Key Areas To Focus On — GOOG will clearly provide a fundamentals read for Internet advertising stocks and a sentiment read for all Internet stocks.

Specific non-P&L issues of interest include:

1) Insight into how various verticals and geographies have been trending;

2) Paid click and CPC growth;

3) Discussion on whether marketers are increasing budgets for Q3 and Q4;

4) International traction and the impact from FX and Hedging activities;

5) Cost cutting measures within the company and its ability

to maintain/grow margins;

6) Thoughts on MSFT’s new search engine, Bing, and Google’s new Chrome O.S.,

7) An update on Display (YouTube and DoubleClick) and Mobile advertising.

