Google Develops Algorithm To Stop Brain Drain

Tired of watching its best employees stream out the door, Google (GOOG) has developed an algorithm to determine which employees are most likely to leave.



The company presumably uses the results of this algorithm to go shower those employees with money, stock, and cool projects to make sure they’ll stay.

Scott Morrison, WSJ: Concerned a brain drain could hurt its long-term ability to compete, Google Inc. is tackling the problem with its typical tool: an algorithm.

The Internet search giant recently began crunching data from employee reviews and promotion and pay histories in a mathematical formula Google says can identify which of its 20,000 employees are most likely to quit.

Google officials are reluctant to share details of the formula, which is still being tested. The inputs include information from surveys and peer reviews, and Google says the algorithm already has identified employees who felt underused, a key complaint among those who contemplate leaving.

